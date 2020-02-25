Ruel Johnson lashes out at hypocrisy on gay sex question

The Citizenship Initiative’s (TCI) Ruel Johnson yesterday lashed out at hypocrisy in the political directorate on the question of decriminalising gay sex.

He was speaking at a forum at the Georgetown Club addressing issues in the LGBT community to which political parties contesting the March 2nd general elections were invited. He and other representatives of the parties were responding to a question on whether they have a specific plan to repeal Section 353 of the Crimi-nal Law Offences Act or if they plan to champion the issue on the inside or outside of parliament.

The question was asked by President of the Guyana Press Association Nazima Raghubir, who was at the time co-moderating the forum, which was organised by the Society Against sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD).