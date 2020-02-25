Single-use plastics ban, regional units among small parties’ plans to protect environment

A ban on single-use plastics as well as the establishment of regional teams to respond to wildlife and environmental issues are among the plans of three of the small political parties contesting the March 2nd general elections.

Daniel Khanhai of The New Movement (TNM), Timothy Jonas of A New and United Guyana (ANUG) and Jennifer Ramcharran of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), outlined their respective ideas at a discussion hosted by the Miss Earth Guyana Organisation last Friday about environmental and wildlife preservation.

The moderators were Adrienne Gomes, Dr Omesh Balmacoon and Naudya Hoosein-Majeed.