Investigators were able to positively identify the suspects who shot and killed Cuban butcher Ofredis Duarte Campos during an attempted robbery last week based on CCTV footage obtained, Commander of Region 4(A) Assistant Commissioner Edgar Thomas said.

Thomas, when contacted for an update on the investigation yesterday told Stabroek News that while there has been no arrest as yet, the investigation is ongoing.

“We know who we are looking for,” Thomas said.