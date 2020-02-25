J’Ouvert wedding steals the spotlight in Tobago

(Trinidad Guardian) To­ba­go en­joyed rel­a­tive­ly safe J’Ou­vert cel­e­bra­tions as on­ly mi­nor in­ci­dents were re­port­ed by po­lice.

Cel­e­bra­tions were held in three sep­a­rate com­mu­ni­ties, Scar­bor­ough, Rox­bor­ough and Crown Point, with each giv­ing their unique rep­re­sen­ta­tion of J’Ou­vert morn­ing 2020.



How­ev­er, it was a wed­ding that oc­curred in the midst of the J’Ou­vert Cel­e­bra­tions in Crown Point which was the high point of the event in To­ba­go.

Af­ter propos­ing to his long time girl­friend Keri Beri dur­ing J’Ou­vert 2019, band­leader of Car­ni­val Band Fog An­gels Telle Cruz want­ed to have their sym­bol­ic nup­tials on the road to in­clude their band mem­bers. The cou­ple ex­changed vows at the top of a truck dur­ing J’Ou­vert cel­e­bra­tions at Crown Point much to the amaze­ment and de­light of rev­ellers.

In an in­ter­view with Guardian Me­dia Telle Cruz said, their ac­tu­al wed­ding oc­curred in Jan­u­ary, but want­ed a sym­bol­ic mo­ment with their loy­al sup­port­ers.

“This is some­thing that we start­ed in Fog An­gels and I’m hap­py to see peo­ple like Machel fol­low, and peo­ple like Swap­pi fol­low, so we are glad that Fog An­gels at least pro­duced some­thing out of To­ba­go for the world to look at and for the world to fol­low. We love J’ou­vert, we love Car­ni­val, this is what we live for, we have the biggest band in To­ba­go, every year mas­quer­aders from all over the world come down to play with us here in To­ba­go. This is what we do, this is what we love, so it’s on­ly right that we share this mo­ment with them,” Cruz said.

J’Ou­vert cel­e­bra­tions kicked off in To­ba­go at 4 am, with rev­ellers hav­ing to choose from three dif­fer­ent lo­ca­tions on the is­land. Scar­bor­ough, Crown Point and Rox­bor­ough. There was al­so a high-se­cu­ri­ty pres­ence at all lo­ca­tions.

ACP To­ba­go Ver­non Roberts said there were no ma­jor in­ci­dents re­port­ed

“We had ap­prox­i­mate­ly sev­en thou­sand rev­ellers. We put a num­ber of ini­tia­tives in place to en­sure that the J’Ou­vert was safe. The J’Ou­vert ex­pe­ri­ence in Rox­bor­ough was very small with ap­prox­i­mate­ly two hun­dred and fifty per­sons. Three per­sons were ar­rest­ed for the pos­ses­sion of the dan­ger­ous drug mar­i­jua­na, Scar­bor­ough was rel­a­tive­ly qui­et, but so far every­thing is go­ing ac­cord­ing to plan” Roberts said

Both Scar­bor­ough and Rox­bor­ough came alive with the pa­rade of adult bands Mon­day af­ter­noon, while the ac­tion con­tin­ued last night with Mon­day night mas at both lo­ca­tions.