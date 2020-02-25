Trinidad: Senior cops charged with child trafficking, supporting gang

(Trinidad Express) Two police officers are among three people charged with trafficking in person (child) for the purpose of exploitation, under Section 18 of the Trafficking in Persons Act.

Acting Inspector Rajesh Gookool, 47, and Acting Sergeant Richard Lalbeharry, 43, both last attached to the Central Division, were also both charged with receiving a benefit knowing that it resulted from the offence of trafficking in a child, supporting a gang in the commission of gang-related activity and misbehaviour in public office.

Gookool was additionally charged with sexual penetration of a child.

The third accused, Matthew Ross, 39, a bar manager, of Freeport, also faces a charge of supporting a gang in the commission of gang-related activity.

The trio is expected to appear before a Chaguanas Magistrate, on Wednesday.

The men were among four suspects arrested by officers of a Special Task Force put together by the Commissioner of Police, in conjunction with the Counter-Trafficking Unit, during an anti-crime exercise conducted in the Central Division last Friday.

The Special Task Force was assisted by officers of the Special Operations Response Team and the Inter-Agency Task Force.