Banks to close at noon on elections day

The major banks will be closing at noon on election day, March 2nd to permit employees to vote.

In a statement in tomorrow’s Stabroek News, the Guyana Association of Bankers Inc said that its members will be closed for business at noon on elections day “unless a national holiday is declared”.

It listed its members as Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Limited, Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited, Demerara Bank Limited, Citizens Bank Inc, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Nova Scotia Guyana, Trust Company, New Building Society, Guyana Americas Merchant Bank and Hand in Hand Trust Guyana.

“This arrangement is imperative at it would provide the employees of the member institutions with ample time to exercise their franchise at the polls”, the ad said.