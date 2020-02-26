‘Encroachment’ of protected areas on traditional lands seen as key issue

-PPP, APNU+AFC grilled on records in office

Six of the political parties contesting the March 2nd general and regional elections last Wednesday sought to assure indigenous leaders that they would seek to protect their interests amidst concerns over what was seen as the “encroachment” of protected areas on traditional lands.

At a non-partisan candidates forum, hosted at the Regency Suites by the Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) and the National Toshaos Council (NTC), the representatives of the governing A Partnership for National Unity and the Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) and the main opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) spoke about what their respective political parties have done for the indigenous peoples in the past, while being accused by the new contestants of recycling past promises.