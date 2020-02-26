Enmore man awaits sentencing for killing lover’s husband

An Enmore man now awaits sentencing after being found guilty yesterday of murdering the husband of a woman he had been seeing.

After about two hours of deliberations, the forewoman of the 12-member jury said that they had found Errol Khan guilty as charged for the May 2nd, 2014 murder of Chaitram Bharrat at Haslington, East Coast Demerara.

Defence attorney Ravindra Mohabir, however, asked the trial judge, Justice Brassington Reynolds, to defer sentencing to facilitate the presentation of a probation report.

The judge acceded to counsel’s request and adjourned the matter until Friday, March 13th.

Khan was involved with Bharrat’s wife and it was the state’s case that the killing was a result of the relationship.

The state was represented by Prosecutor Abigail Gibbs, in association with attorney Sarah Martin.