GECOM agrees to more polling places

-following PPP protest

The GECOM/PPP meeting yesterday (GECOM photo)
Following mounting pressure and a meeting yesterday with the opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP), the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has agreed to increase the number of polling places in several areas for Monday’s general elections.

The request for additional polling places has been acquiesced to,” opposition-appointed  Commissioner Sase Gunraj told reporters outside GECOM’s headquarters.

Gunraj explained that additional polling places will be established  at Mon Repos though it has not been determined if these places will be private residences or, if necessary, tents.