GECOM agrees to more polling places

Following mounting pressure and a meeting yesterday with the opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP), the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has agreed to increase the number of polling places in several areas for Monday’s general elections.

The request for additional polling places has been acquiesced to,” opposition-appointed Commissioner Sase Gunraj told reporters outside GECOM’s headquarters.

Gunraj explained that additional polling places will be established at Mon Repos though it has not been determined if these places will be private residences or, if necessary, tents.