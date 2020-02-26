Greenidge threatens US$1M libel suit over Mangal’s suggestion of role in non-release of Exxon contract

Foreign Secretary Carl Greenidge is threatening a US$1 million lawsuit against former presidential advisor Jan Mangal, unless he retracts statements and issues an apology for what he says are statements that impugn his integrity.

Greenidge’s legal team, led by attorney Devindra Kissoon, says legal action will be taken unless Mangal retracts the statements and issues the apology.

In a letter to Mangal, which was copied to Stabroek News, Kissoon said that Mangal made several false and defamatory statements, which he contends constitute actionable libel, on social media and in various local newspapers.