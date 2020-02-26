NICIL pays February salaries to sacked BCGI workers

The 326 workers that were sacked by RUSAL-owned Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc (BCGI) after the company suspended its operation here have been paid their salaries for February by the government holding company, the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).

General Secretary of the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB&GWU) Lincoln Lewis yesterday confirmed to Stabroek News that given the circumstances of workers not being employed for the month of February, the union reached out to the government and requested assistance to alleviate the hardships they have been facing.

Lewis said that the request was granted and workers were paid their monthly salaries in accordance with their rates.