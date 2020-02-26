Roger Khan arrested over alleged assault

Months after his return to Guyana after serving 10 years in a United States (US) jail for drug trafficking, Roger Khan was arrested by the police yesterday for the alleged assault of a man.

Commander of Region 4(A) Assistant Commissioner Edgar Thomas confirmed that Khan was arrested yesterday.

Thomas said that the incident occurred on Monday evening.

While he did not divulge details, Thomas noted that as of last evening bail was being considered. “So it’s possible that he could be out by tomorrow morning (today),” he said.

Stabroek News understands that Khan was hanging out at the night spot when a fight unfolded. During the process, he allegedly assaulted a man.

Khan was arrested in Suriname in June 2006 and was seized by US authorities in Trinidad while en route to Guyana.

He was released from a US prison in early July, last year. He had served almost ten years of a 15-year sentence for drug trafficking.

He was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine, witness tampering and gun-running.

Upon his return in September, 2019, Khan was detained by the police for questioning in relation to the murders of political activist Ronald Waddell and boxing coach Donald Allison.