Second accused found guilty, gets 29 years for murdering Hamson’s store owner

Kemo Evans was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 29 years behind bars after being found guilty by a jury of the 2015 murder of Hamson’s General Store owner Abdool Farouk Ghanie, who was stabbed during a robbery at his home.

After about two hours of deliberations, the 12-member jury returned with its unanimous verdict, convicting Evans of the charge levelled against him.

Earlier this month, his co-accused, Floyd Ramit, who had been employed by Ghani and was close to the businessman’s family, was handed a 30-year jail sentence by Justice Sandil Kissoon, after pleading guilty to the capital offence.