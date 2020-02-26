Guyana News

Second accused found guilty, gets 29 years for murdering Hamson’s store owner

Abdool Farouk Ghanie
Kemo Evans was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 29 years behind bars after being found guilty by a jury of the 2015 murder of Hamson’s General Store owner Abdool Farouk Ghanie, who was stabbed during a robbery at his home.

After about two hours of deliberations, the 12-member jury returned with its unanimous verdict, convicting Evans of the charge levelled against him.

Earlier this month, his co-accused, Floyd Ramit, who had been employed by Ghani and was close to the businessman’s family, was handed a 30-year jail sentence by Justice Sandil Kissoon, after pleading guilty to the capital offence.