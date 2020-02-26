Trinidad woman dragged after Carnival costume gets caught in truck

(Trinidad Guardian) Despite almost being injured and even killed, masquerader Natacha Jones thanked the authorities at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital for the treatment she received on Carnival Tuesday.
According to a Facebook post on Tuesday, her Carnival experience was “prematurely curtailed” when her costume got caught on a truck that dragged her for a short distance.
Her shoulder was fractured and she suffered a gash over her eyes. “I managed to struggle out while moving and let me tell you the amazing support from strangers, friends, doctors, ambulance. Special thanks to my sister Giselle who stayed with me at the hospital the entire time. She was amazing! Can’t thank her enough,” a grateful Jones posted on her page.
She continued by saying that she was treated “royally” at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital.
She thanked Dr Buchhon, Dr Ramchand, the nurse among others who assisted her throughout the ordeal. “Hey the painkiller is working and my first Valium is working and I can now fill in on my Facebook, ‘must do before you die…been in an ambulance.’ Carnival at home but hey I am alive,” she said.