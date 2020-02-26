Trinidad & Tobago News

Trinidad woman dragged after Carnival costume gets caught in truck

Natacha Jones being taken for medical attention after being dragged by truck when he costume got stuck in it yesterday.
(Trinidad Guardian) De­spite al­most be­ing in­jured and even killed, mas­quer­ad­er Nat­acha Jones thanked the au­thor­i­ties at the Port-of-Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal for the treat­ment she re­ceived on Car­ni­val Tues­day.

 
Ac­cord­ing to a Face­book post on Tues­day, her Car­ni­val ex­pe­ri­ence was “pre­ma­ture­ly cur­tailed” when her cos­tume got caught on a truck that dragged her for a short dis­tance.

Her shoul­der was frac­tured and she suf­fered a gash over her eyes. “I man­aged to strug­gle out while mov­ing and let me tell you the amaz­ing sup­port from strangers, friends, doc­tors, am­bu­lance. Spe­cial thanks to my sis­ter Giselle who stayed with me at the hos­pi­tal the en­tire time. She was amaz­ing! Can’t thank her enough,” a grate­ful Jones post­ed on her page.

She con­tin­ued by say­ing that she was treat­ed “roy­al­ly” at the Port-of-Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal.

She thanked Dr Buch­hon, Dr Ram­c­hand, the nurse among oth­ers who as­sist­ed her through­out the or­deal. “Hey the painkiller is work­ing and my first Val­i­um is work­ing and I can now fill in on my Face­book, ‘must do be­fore you die…been in an am­bu­lance.’ Car­ni­val at home but hey I am alive,” she said.