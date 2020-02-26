Coronavirus forces postponement of Worlds TT C/ships

The rapid spread of the coronavirus in South Korea has prompted the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) to postpone the 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan, South Korea scheduled to be held March 22-29.

The postponement of the championships holds special significance for Guyana since the world tennis body announced a few days ago that Guyana’s female team had been selected to attend the championships.

It was the first time that a Guyanese team had qualified for the world team event.