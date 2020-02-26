Johnson cops Forbes Burnham U- 21 title 

Reigning boys U – 21 national champion Elishaba Johnson continued to top his counterparts in that category and copped another under – 21 crown, this time in the annual Forbes Burnham Memorial Table Tennis tournament on Monday evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

A few weeks ago, Johnson was entangled in two intriguing battles with 13-year old Jonathan Van Lange in the U-21 and ‘B’ Class categories at the recent Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) senior nationals which ended 1-1.

However, Johnson once again overcame Van Lange 11-5, 11-4, 11-9, 7-11, 12-10 to secure the Forbes Burnham U-21 crown and to assert his dominance.

Johnson overcame Isaiah Layne 4-2 in the semis while Van Lange accounted for Colin Wong by a similar margin.

Meanwhile, the ‘C’ Class title went to Narren Persaud who defeated Umar Percival 11-7, 5-11, 8-11, 12-10, 11-7 in the final.

On a surprising note, Nigel Bryan who was favoured to capture the Men’s Open title since the tournament did not feature senior men’s national champion Christopher Frankin, Shemar Britton or Joel Alleyne, was knocked out in the semis by Orin Hickerson 4-1.

The final for that category was being contested late last evening.