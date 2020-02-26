Lady Jags through to knockout round

The Lady Jaguars sealed their qualification for the knockout round in the CONCACAF Women’s U20 Championship, defeating Puerto Rico 2-1 yesterday at the Felix Sanchez Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

A Cristina Roque own goal in the 54th minute handed Guyana the lead following a scoreless first half interval. This was then doubled in the 81st minute by Aubrey Narine. The Puerto Ricans would record a consolation goal in the 84th minute via Gabrielle Cimino. Shamya Daniels, the locally based player to feature in the match, made her entrance in the 83rd minute

Guyana’s starting XI once again featured no locally based player and read Aneesa O’Brien (GK), Jenea Knight, Anaya Johnson, Brianne Desa, Jessica Myers, Shanice Alfred, Serena McDonald, Kiana Khedoo, Nailah Rowe, Jade Vyfhuis (C) and Narine.

According to statistics provided by Data Factory, the Lady Jaguars recorded 12 shots, eighth of which were on target. They completed 180 passes from 222 attempted at a conversion rate is of 81%. This resulted in an overall possession stat of 50%. Guyana also recorded 19 steals.

On the other side, Nicaragua recorded 14 attempts, with nine finding the target. 200 passes were completed from 247 attempts at a completion rate of 80%, which translated into an overall possession amount of 50%. With the win, Guyana remain atop the group D standings on six points. Up to press time, unbeaten Mexico was slated to battle Nicaragua in the second match of the pool.

The Lady Jaguars will end their group campaign tomorrow against Mexico. According to CONCACAF, the top three teams from each of the four groups will progress to the knockout round alongside the four qualifiers from previous section. The eventual finalists will qualify for the 2020 FIFA World Cup.