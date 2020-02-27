15 Haitians fined, ordered deported over illegal departure

15 Haitian nationals were on Tuesday fined and ordered deported after they confessed that they left Guyana without presenting themselves to an immigration officer.

The group, consisting of ten men and five women, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown and with the help of an interpreter they all pleaded guilty to the individual charges read to each of them.

It is alleged that on February 23rd, at Takutu, Lethem, they departed Guyana illegally without the consent of an immigration officer. After being read the charge, each person pleaded guilty to the charge, and was fined $20,000 or an alternative of eight weeks’ imprisonment, in the event that they cannot pay the fine. They were also ordered deported upon the payment of the fine or the completion of the prison sentence.