Burnt girl has leg amputated in US

Doctors were forced to amputate the left leg of Neleissa LaRose, the four-year-old Berbice River girl who was burnt about her body more than two months ago.

This disclosure was made yesterday afternoon by Non-Govern-mental Organisation Saving Hands Emergency Aid (SHEA), who said that the amputation was done since the leg was badly damaged, resulting in sepsis.

“After trying every option possible to save Neleissa’s leg, her doctors had no choice but to amputate, since it was badly damaged and causing sepsis. The amputation was done on her left leg, below her knee,” SHEA said.

It added that apart from this “setback”, La Rose is doing well and is in recovery.

A person with knowledge of the incident in which La Rose was burnt had told Stabroek News that it occurred on January 22nd, at Maria Henrietta, Berbice River.

La Rose sustained third degree burns to 70% of her body. Prior to her departure, she was admitted at the Georgetown Public Hospital. She required urgent medical treatment which was not available in Guyana.

Le Rose departed Guyana onboard an Air One ambulance on February 3rd.

To date, she has undergone several surgeries in the US, all of which were successful.

La Rose, this newspaper was told, was in the company of a cousin who allegedly started a fire to roast corn. However, a bottle containing gasoline, which was used to start the fire, reportedly exploded and ignited La Rose’s clothing.