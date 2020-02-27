DPP recommends charging Best with death by dangerous driving

The Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) yesterday advised the police to charge former Guyana Defence Force Chief of Staff Gary Best with death by dangerous driving in relation to the February 8th accident that claimed the life of cyclist Jude Bentley.

According to sources, the DPP’s Chambers has also recommended that Best be charged with driving a motor vehicle while his alcohol limit exceeded the prescribed limit.

The police had sent Best’s file to the DPP’s Chambers on Tuesday and it was returned yesterday. Bentley’s family and others have questioned the tardiness in bringing charges against Best for the accident which appeared clear cut. Best is a candidate on the APNU+AFC list for Monday’s elections.