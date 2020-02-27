D’Urban St miner stabbed to death in Cuyuni

A 48-year-old porknocker was stabbed to death by a co-worker yesterday morning during an altercation at Black Water Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

The dead man has been identified as Compton Benjamin, a resident of D’Urban Street, Georgetown.

He was stabbed once in his chest and succumbed while receiving medical attention at the Bartica Hospital.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan last evening confirmed the incident which took place around 6.30 am at Lime Tree Road, Black Water Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

Ramlakhan said the police are on the hunt for the suspect.

The police said reports revealed that Benjamin and the suspect had an altercation over a quantity of stolen raw gold which the suspect had earlier secured in a cupboard they shared.

“Their argument reportedly escalated at a point that they began to fight,” the police said.

During the process, the suspect stabbed Benjamin.