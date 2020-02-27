Guyana has stepped up Coronavirus surveillance – Lawrence

The Ministry of Public Health has upped its surveillance for the Novel Coronavirus at ports of entries, following the report of a case in São Paulo, Brazil. (See other story on page 5.)

Giving an update to media personnel on Wednesday, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said that Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence said that systems are in place to deal with anyone who enters Guyana with the coronavirus.

“We have identified sites for the housing of patients should we need to do that. Just this morning we had another review of the systems in place, and we have made some recommendations”, she said.

Additionally, the ministry has expanded the number of personnel at ports of entries namely the Moleson Creek Crossing which connects Guyana to Suriname, the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Cheddi Jagan International Airport and at the Guyana-Lethem border. Increase

Lawrence, DPI said, also laid to rest the concern that Guyana may already have a suspected coronavirus case.

“What I know is that there was a patient with symptoms, and it turned out that person had nothing whatsoever to do with coronavirus, they were suffering from other illnesses. That person has been treated and that matter has since been closed”, the minister said.

She stated that persons presenting themselves with symptoms would be isolated and undergo tests to verify whether they are a carrier of the virus. Measures recommended by PAHO/WHO would then be followed.

The minister also reminded that just last week training was completed at the National Public Health Reference Laboratory to ensure Guyana was prepared to test for the coronavirus.

Also, Health Ministers from CARICOM countries are meeting to share information on what is being done in the Caribbean to heighten awareness and deal with any occurrence of the virus. The Public Health Minister said her office would be sharing prompt updates on the virus with one expected on Thursday.

“It is in the evenings that we get the official reports from PAHO or WHO so we are awaiting that. That will outline where we are, how many persons have come to our countries from high-risk countries and what we have done,” the minister added.