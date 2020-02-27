Pegasus owner says lifeguard was on duty at pool when child drowned

Owner of the Pegasus Hotel, Robert Badal on Tuesday said that a lifeguard was on duty and five adults were in the pool at the time when a three-year-old drowned on Monday.

Addressing the incident at his party’s Change Guyana weekly press conference, Badal said he would refrain from providing details as to what occurred as the police investigations should provide an accurate account of events.

He however noted that the child was under the supervision of five members of her family but he is unclear as to what happened since he was not on the premises. He added that apart from the lifeguard, several other staff members are trained in administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and that was carried out.

The child has been identified as Anastacia Joseph. The drowning occurred at around 3.30 pm.

Region 4(a) Commander Edgar Thomas had told Stabroek News that the child’s death was reported to the police at around 6 pm. The child had been swimming with relatives and was later found floating in the pool.

She was pulled from the pool and rushed to the St Joseph Mercy Hospital after being administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but was pronounced dead on arrival.