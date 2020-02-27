Roger Khan was wrongfully detained – lawyer

Roger Khan was wrongfully detained and kept in custody by the police during one of his routine visits to Police Headquarters, Eve Leary on Tuesday, his lawyer Glenn Hanoman yesterday said.

Hanoman made this disclosure in a letter written yesterday to Commissioner of Police Leslie James headed “Wrongful arrest and false imprisonment of Shaheed Khan”.

The letter was copied to the Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority, Justice William Ramlal, Commander of Region 4(A) Assistant Commissioner Edgar Thomas and Divisional Detective Officer of Region 4(A) Gary McAllister.