Rose Hall grocery owner found dead with feet bound

The body of a Rose Hall, Corentyne grocery owner, Lomenzo Johnny known as `Sham’ was this morning discovered with his feet bound.

Stabroek News was told that the body, which was reportedly found with the feet tied together, was discovered aback of the JC Chandisingh School Street.

The man owns a grocery store in the said street.

According to information gathered, the man would usually exercise during the evenings next to the area where he was found.

Initial reports also indicate that his premises were heavily ransacked.