Shuman says potential supporters afraid of victimisation by APNU+AFC, PPP/C

Following outreaches to the country’s hinterland regions, Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) leader Lenox Shuman has said he found that people are fearful of being victimised by either of the two major parties if they support him.

During an interview with Stabroek News, Shuman said that for the past few weeks he and other party members have been on the campaign trail in regions, 1,2,3,7, 8 and 9. He said while they have received a lot of positive responses from people in those regions, they were disheartened to learn that those people are also hesitant about supporting the LJP because they are fearful of being victimised after the upcoming March 2nd elections.