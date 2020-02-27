Sri Lankans charged with illegal entry fined

Four Sri Lankans who claimed they didn’t know that they had to present themselves to an Immigration Office in order to travel in and around the country were fined and ordered deported after they were charged with illegal entry.

Anthony Jeyaraj, Thanbirasa Nirojan, Siriranjan Senthusaan, and Sebamalal Dias appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court One and were read a joint charge.

The charge stated that between February 18th and 22nd, 2020, at Springlands, Corentyne, they entered Guyana by sea and disembarked without the consent of an immigration officer.