(Trinidad Express) Daniel Marcano, also known as Danny Boy, was shot dead in Diego Martin on Carnival Tuesday night.

Residents reported explosions at Bagatelle Road at around 10p.m.

Marcano, who lived in the area, was found lying on the roadside.

He was shot multiple times about the body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter escaped.

Police said a motive was not yet known.