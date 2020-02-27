Motie, Persaud included for round six

Gudakesh Motie and Akshaya Persaud have been brought into the Guyana Jaguars side for the sixth round of the West Indies Championship against Jamaica Scorpions from today in Jamaica. Shimron Hetmyer has departed for West Indies duties while Devendra Bishoo is reportedly dropped.

Motie, 24, is a left-arm orthodox bowler with 99 first-class wickets from 28 matches while Persaud is a 22-year-old left-arm batsman who also bowls left-arm orthodox.

Persaud made his first-class debut against Scorpions back in 2018 and only played one more match but recently turned out for the Combined Colleges and Campuses in the Regional Super50 where he scored two half centuries and picked up four wickets.

Jaguars will want to bounce back, after losing to Scorpions in round four at home, where Peat Salmon, who was deemed to have an illegal bowling action and subsequently suspended took eight wickets on debut.

Jaguars are currently second with 60.8 points, behind Barbados Pride who are on 84.2 points.

Scorpions are in third with 57.4 points. Windward Islands Volcanoes are fourth with 50.7 points while Trinidad and Tobago Red Force hold the penultimate spot with 46.6 points and Leeward Islands Hurricanes are at the bottom of the table with 32.6 points.

Jaguars squad: Leon Johnson (captain), Vishaul Singh, Anthony Bramble, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Christopher Barnwell, Akshaya Persaud, Raymon Reifer, Kevin Sinclair, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie, Keon Joseph and Nial Smith.