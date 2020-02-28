East Bank Coss Cutters ‘Buy local’ corner could  temper row over T&T’s squeeze on Guyanese imports

In what is being seen in the local retail industry as a step in the direction of closer collaboration between Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago in the food distribution sector, the popular Trinidadian food distribution brand, Coss Cutters, through its Farm, East Bank Demerara outlet, has teamed up with the Guyana Marketing Corporation’s Guyana Shop to help to accelerate the distribution of locally produced foods and other consumer items here.

Formally inaugurated on Saturday February 22 in an atmosphere that reflected the broader spirit of revelry associated with the 50th anniversary of Guyana’s attainment of Independence, what the organisers described as a Mini Mash Market attracted 40 local manufacturers including high-profile brands like Umami, NAMILCO, Sterling Products and Taste Setters and other local producers like Indigenous Oil, SS Fruit Flavoured BBQ and Natural Choice. The Guyana School of Agriculture, which continues to play a major role in the development of the local agro-processing sector, was also represented at the event.