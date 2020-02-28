Cop under close arrest after fatal shooting at Mahdia

The police today said that a thorough investigation has been launched following the death of Cleon Gomes, 36, a driver of 111 Miles, Mahdia, Region 8 who was shot in the left shoulder at about 8.30 pm yesterday by a member of the Guyana Police Force.

Enquiries disclosed that Gomes had an altercation with a 25-year-old miner of Mahdia at the No. 72 Bus Park and during which process, the miner reportedly armed himself with a cutlass and was brandishing same in a menacing manner at Gomes. He was warned repeatedly by a Police Sergeant who was armed with a Service pistol to desist from his action but he continued. The rank then reportedly discharged a round in the miner’s direction and Gomes was struck instead.

Gomes was taken to the Mahdia Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injury about 01:24hrs today whilst receiving medical attention.

The body is presently at Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy.

The Police Sergeant has since been placed under close arrest and the miner was arrested.