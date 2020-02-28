Lands and Surveys opens $36M Crane office

As part of its efforts to upgrade its services to the public, the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) yesterday commissioned a new $36 million dollar sub-office and living quarters at Nouvelle Flanders (Crane Public Road), West Coast Demerara.

In a release the GLSC stated that the opening comes months after a similar facility was commissioned in New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six.

Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, Trevor Benn, in his remarks said that the construction of this new building serves as a part of the Commission’s efforts to improve its infrastructure to efficiently roll out its improved operations.