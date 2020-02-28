Navigant unveils US$84m plan for Ogle housing development

Navigant Builders Inc, the developers of Windsor Estates, yesterday broke ground for a premier luxury commercial and residential community at Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

The community will be developed on 30 acres of land which were once used for sugarcane cultivation.

The National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) on Tuesday announced that they had sold overseas-based Guyanese, Danny Sawh, land for the construction of the luxury gated community. Head of NICIL’s Business Development Unit, Rachael Henry, yesterday disclosed that the land was purchased for more than $780 million with each acre costing just over $26 million.