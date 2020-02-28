PPP says Top Cop has assured adequate security on polling day

The PPP this evening said that Police Commissioner Leslie James has given an assurance of the Force’s readiness to provide adequate security for Monday’s general elections and for all polling places.

A statement by the PPP follows:

A team from the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), today (February 28, 2020), met with Commissioner of Police, Leslie James to discuss security concerns regarding March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections.

The team comprised PPP General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo; PPP/C Presidential Candidate, Dr. Irfaan Ali and Prime Ministerial Candidate, Brigadier (rtd) Mark Phillips.

Commissioner James was supported by Deputy Commissioner with responsibility for Administration, Mr. Paul Williams; Deputy Commissioner with responsibility for Operations, Ms. Maxine Graham; Head of Special Branch, Mr. Nigel Hoppie; and Acting Deputy Commissioner with responsibility for Law Enforcement, Mr. Michael Kingston.

Some of the issues discussed at the meeting included the Guyana Police Force’s operational readiness for Election Day activities, such as adequate transportation and personnel to provide security at Polling Places. Specifically, the PPP/C raised, as a matter of concern to many voters, the risk associated with persons congregating in close proximity to Polling Places after they would have cast their votes or at the close of polls.

The Police Commissioner gave the PPP/C team his assurance of the Force’s readiness to provide adequate security measures for the 2020 General and Regional Elections. He informed too that ranks of the Guyana Police Force will be deployed to secure all polling places, as well as ensure security arrangements for ballot boxes.

He also assured that the Force will ensure that the provisions of the Representation of the People Act are enforced, relative to ensuring no congregation of crowds within 200 yards of polling stations; ensuring no unauthorized person obstructs or interferes with access to, or egress from, a polling place and that no unauthorized person obstructs or interferes with the movement of ballot boxes and other material pertaining to the Monday’s General and Regional Elections.

The Police Commissioner raised the issue of political parties encouraging their supporters to act in compliance with the law. The PPP General Secretary made it clear that the Police Force can expect full cooperation on this from the leadership of the PPP/C.

The PPP/C delegation thanked the Police Commissioner for the meeting and stressed that the Party is committed to a peaceful electoral process.

People’s Progressive Party

February 28, 2020