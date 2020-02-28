Uitvlugt Estate has suffered 48 hrs of breakdowns in just second week of crop –GAWU

The sugar union GAWU says it was disturbed to learn today that the Uitvlugt Estate factory, for the first crop so far, has suffered breakdowns aggregating to 48 hours. At this time, the estate is in its second week of its approximate six-week crop.

In a statement, GAWU said it had just days ago expressed concern prior to the start of the crop about the lack of adequate maintenance during the out-of-crop period.

“We did share that in the period many aged components that require replacement had simply been serviced. It was only at a meeting on February 21, that the Corporation chose to criticize the Union for its statement, yet now days later we see the evidence of the Union’s concerns are coming to light”, the union said.

It added that GuySuCo did disclose that capital improvements and replacements have been stymied as the NICIL-SPU has withheld bond proceeds from the $30B sugar bond.

“The Corporation, did share with us too, that since June, 2019 it has presented to the Government’s holding-company detailed requests regarding support for capital expenditures amounting to some $600M. But those funds which ought to be released given the intent of the bond have been seemingly imprisoned. We learnt from the sugar company that the non-release of funds has prevented it from being unable to utilize several tractors as well as a cane harvester that the Company has procured but is unable to settle its indebtedness. The absence of these pieces of equipment, the GuySuCo shared, has hampered its programme and plans”, the union stated.

GAWU said that this is not the first time that it has had cause to lament the apparent disorganization in the sugar industry.

“Though as the elections campaign winds down and we see the Coalition making commitments to safeguarding the industry we recognize the reality of what, in our view, is obscene confusion and disarray. The GuySuCo informed that, at this time, (it) cannot really contemplate its next steps as it remains unclear how it could plan when support supposedly available to it remains locked away”, the union argued.