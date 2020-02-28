Trinidad & Tobago expands coronavirus travel restrictions

(Trinidad Guardian) Travellers from Iran, Italy, Japan and Singapore will be denied entry to T&T for 14 days as currently obtains for persons from China, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh announced at the post-Cabinet press briefing a short while ago.

The minister gave assurances that the nation is ready to deal with the coronavirus, should it reach our shores.

Among the plans in place in case of an outbreak is that an additional 20 beds will be added to the Caura Hospital. Deyalsingh said the St. James Hospital, which has 67 beds, as well as the old Costaatt building at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital will also be used.

In the event of a serious outbreak in T&T, the Couva Hospital will be used as a centralized hub for treatment for those who may potentially be affected.

Also at the briefing, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley warned of the knock-on effects of the virus overseas which could affect trade and the manufacturing industry. He said while there are measures in place to screen foreigners, returning nationals will not be denied entry.

“We cannot deny access to nationals of Trinidad and Tobago if they choose to return to Trinidad and Tobago and we have certain protocols in place,” Dr Rowley said.