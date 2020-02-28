Demerara thrash Berbice by eight wickets

Demerara thrashed Berbice by eight wickets while Essequibo defeated Select Under-15 by two wickets yesterday in the second round of the Guyana Cricket Board/Bel Air Rubis Under-17 inter-county tournament.

At Everest Cricket Club, defending champions Demerara raced to 111 for two in 21.5 overs, responding to Berbice’s 108 all out, which came in 41.3 overs.

Off-spinner Alvin Mohabir led Berbice’s rout with five for 19 in his 10 overs. The Transport Sports Club skipper sat on a hat-trick on two occasions, including the wickets of Leon Cecil (25) and Naresh Veersammy (00).