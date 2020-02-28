Sports

NSC coughs up $2.5M to cover boxers’ airfare for Olympic Qualifiers

Director of Sport Christopher Jones presented a cheque worth $2.5 million to President of the Guyana Boxing Association Steve Ninvalle yesterday at the head office of the NSC on Homestretch Avenue. The funds will be used to offset the cost of the airfare for boxers and officials traveling to the Olympic Qualifiers in Argentina from March 26 to April 3.
Director of Sport Christopher Jones presented a cheque worth $2.5 million to President of the Guyana Boxing Association Steve Ninvalle yesterday at the head office of the NSC on Homestretch Avenue. The funds will be used to offset the cost of the airfare for boxers and officials traveling to the Olympic Qualifiers in Argentina from March 26 to April 3.
By

The local boxers preparing for the Olympic Qualifiers next month in Argentina can now train with less stress after their airfare and accommodation expenses were finally covered, albeit after the deadline.

Yesterday, Director of Sport Christopher Jones presented a cheque worth $2.5 million to the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) to offset the cost of the airfare for boxers and officials.

According to President of the GBA Steve Ninvalle, a day earlier, a pledge of US$5,000 was made by the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) to blanket the accommodation expenses to the event.