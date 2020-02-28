NSC coughs up $2.5M to cover boxers’ airfare for Olympic Qualifiers

The local boxers preparing for the Olympic Qualifiers next month in Argentina can now train with less stress after their airfare and accommodation expenses were finally covered, albeit after the deadline.

Yesterday, Director of Sport Christopher Jones presented a cheque worth $2.5 million to the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) to offset the cost of the airfare for boxers and officials.

According to President of the GBA Steve Ninvalle, a day earlier, a pledge of US$5,000 was made by the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) to blanket the accommodation expenses to the event.