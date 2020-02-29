Food in Guyana: An appreciation

Earlier this week, one of my senior journalism students and I were talking about agriculture in Barbados. Not far from her home, where she lives with her parents, there is a farm operated by a Guyanese husband and wife team. Adriana was in praise of their work ethic and an obvious love of what they do. She talked about the different types of vegetables she and her family had been introduced to such as bora, squash, and different varieties of spinach. I smiled with pride and shared with her what’s it like for me whenever I go home and visit the markets.

Every time I’m back home for a visit, I have to readjust my senses to the abundance of food. I quickly become overwhelmed and often find myself rooted in one spot, unsure where to turn and from which stall to buy.