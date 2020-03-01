Granger rallies supporters with plan, vision

President David Granger yesterday ended his campaign for a second term the same way he started it—by telling his supporters that he is “the man with the plan.”

Standing in the same spot where his coalition launched its re-election campaign almost two months ago at the D’Urban Park, Granger stressed that on Monday the choices are him or opposition presidential candidate Irfaan Ali. “Mek you choice,” he told the sea of people clad in green and gold who welcomed him with confetti and flags at what seemed more like a victory celebration than a pre-election gathering.

At the last elections, the APNU+AFC coalition won office by only 4,506 votes and tomorrow’s elections is effectively a two-horse race between the APNU+AFC and the PPP/C for the presidency. However, with seven new parties contesting tomorrow’s polls – including the Liberty and Justice Party helmed by Lenox Shuman which is targeting the Indigenous vote – it remains to be seen whether any party will gain enough votes to obtain a majority of seats in parliament.