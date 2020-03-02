COVID 19 will pass – the economic impact could be longer lasting

No case of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in the Caribbean (Editor’s note: The Dominican Republic confirmed one case yesterday). Despite this, misinformation continues to swirl. Amplified by social media and the willingness of some to ignore the facts provided by public health experts and medical professionals, the immediate danger is that unwarranted concern is being spread within the region and externally.

In reality, governments, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and other institutions are working in close coordination to try to ensure that every country is prepared to protect citizens, address issues as they arise, and to devise communications strategies.