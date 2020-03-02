Miners association holds symposium on reducing mercury use

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) on Friday held a symposium to focus on alternative technologies and techniques for better recovery and the reduction in the use of mercury in Guyana.

President of the GGDMA, Andron Alphonso said that this is in keeping with the Association’s goals for 2020, which is to fully and transparently explore all options available to miners to reduce the use of mercury in mining operations, according to a release from the association.

Alphonso said that many critics have accused the GGDMA of resisting the reduction of mercury but contended that this was not true. He said the reality is that the Association prefers to have “solid, proven advice on what works and not be sold equipment by people who only have a sales agenda”. The current technology, which has been used by miners for the last 50 years must be allowed to evolve and has to be considered when implementing new methods and equipment, he asserted.