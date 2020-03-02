Turks and Caicos airline seeking to operate here

With an unserved market in the Greater Antilles from Guyana and increased interest in the country, Turks and Caicos-based interCaribbean Airways has filed an application with the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to extend its operations here.

GCAA Director General Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field confirmed that the agency is in the process of reviewing an application for operation here by the airline. He said that the application was made recently but related that the airline has been knocking at the doors of the local industry since approximately a year and a half ago. According to Field, the airline, in its application, has said that they have seen an increase in passenger movement and recognised the difficulty in transporting passengers from that part of the region to here. “It has been easier for passengers from Trinidad, Barbados and Antigua to move because of Liat and CAL (Caribbean Airlines Limited) but it has been difficult from that part,” he said.