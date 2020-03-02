Election day photos

PhotosElection day photosBy Staff Editor March 2, 2020 Voting got underway at 6 am in the 2020 general and regional elections. Voting at a polling station in Canefield, East Canje Berbice. (Bebi Oosman photo) These early morning voters were observed enquiring about their respective polling station from GECOM staff at the start of Election Day at the Lower Corentyne Secondary School. (David Papannah photo) Early morning voters at the Lower Corentyne Secondary school. (David Papannah photo) The line at the Pearl Nursery Station this morning. President David Granger casting his ballot this morning at the Pearl Nursery School on the East Bank of Demerara. (Department of Public Information photo)Comments
