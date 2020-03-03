Guyana News

Riot cops quell Mon Repos standoff over alleged fake IDs

Police ranks as they lined the bridge leading to the Mon Repos Primary School
An allegation of attempted voter fraud sparked a standoff last evening at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, where riot police were summoned to keep the peace.

Around an hour before the 6 pm closing of the polls, there was a tense standoff after APNU+AFC coalition supporters accused the opposition PPP/C of distributing fake Identification cards to their supporters in an attempt to get them to vote more than once at the Mon Repos Primary School.

A number of persons lined the streets within the vicinity of the school after the allegations were made.