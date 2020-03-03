Riot cops quell Mon Repos standoff over alleged fake IDs

An allegation of attempted voter fraud sparked a standoff last evening at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, where riot police were summoned to keep the peace.

Around an hour before the 6 pm closing of the polls, there was a tense standoff after APNU+AFC coalition supporters accused the opposition PPP/C of distributing fake Identification cards to their supporters in an attempt to get them to vote more than once at the Mon Repos Primary School.

A number of persons lined the streets within the vicinity of the school after the allegations were made.