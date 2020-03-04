Guyana News

Guyana Elections Results 2020 – GECOM Preliminary

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) today began releasing preliminary general elections results.  These official results from GECOM will be provided here as they become available.

Last update: 4.45PM March 4, 2020

Preliminary General Elections Results 2020

418 of 2,339 polling stations.

RegionANUGAPNU+AFCCGFUPLJPOVPPPP/CPRPTCITNMURPTOTAL
1 – Barima Waini0148903190201030023526
2 – Pomeroon-Supenaam353355510490775415802311290
3 – Essequibo Islands-West Demerara1388807154000246197333221133857
4 – Demerara-Mahaica5621669255270274225522772205866817822906
5 – Mahaica-Berbice3042032600047881710439081
6 – East Berbice-Corentyne718976000166261233584
7 – Cuyuni-Mazaruni000000000000
8 – Potaro-Siparuni011160022052700301668
9 – Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo01535009002213000103848
10 – Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice72451000950001349
TOTAL779393397907059222554594533411069923190109

Preliminary Regional Elections Results 2020

8 of 10 Regions reporting

RegionANUGAPNU+AFCCGLJPPPP/CPRPURPFUPTOTAL
1 – Barima Waini0383901457996077012057
2 – Pomeroon-Supenaam0729321713518752095026492
3 – Essequibo Islands-West Demerara023824388047890151179072432
4 – Demerara-Mahaica000000000
5 – Mahaica-Berbice0144751250182635560032978
6 – East Berbice-Corentyne02035024804322035412414864444
7 – Cuyuni-Mazaruni000000000
8 – Potaro-Siparuni0208600204103904166
9 – Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo0482602827065055012228
10 – Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice0191531870320269119022730
TOTAL0958461165562148429629748148247379