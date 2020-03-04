Guyana Elections Results 2020 – GECOM Preliminary

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) today began releasing preliminary general elections results. These official results from GECOM will be provided here as they become available.
Last update: 4.45PM March 4, 2020
Preliminary General Elections Results 2020
418 of 2,339 polling stations.
|Region
|ANUG
|APNU+AFC
|CG
|FUP
|LJP
|OVP
|PPP/C
|PRP
|TCI
|TNM
|URP
|TOTAL
|1 – Barima Waini
|0
|1489
|0
|3
|19
|0
|2010
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3526
|2 – Pomeroon-Supenaam
|35
|3355
|51
|0
|49
|0
|7754
|15
|8
|0
|23
|11290
|3 – Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
|138
|8807
|154
|0
|0
|0
|24619
|73
|33
|22
|11
|33857
|4 – Demerara-Mahaica
|562
|16692
|552
|702
|742
|255
|2277
|220
|58
|668
|178
|22906
|5 – Mahaica-Berbice
|30
|4203
|26
|0
|0
|0
|4788
|17
|10
|4
|3
|9081
|6 – East Berbice-Corentyne
|7
|1897
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1662
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3584
|7 – Cuyuni-Mazaruni
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8 – Potaro-Siparuni
|0
|1116
|0
|0
|22
|0
|527
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1668
|9 – Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo
|0
|1535
|0
|0
|90
|0
|2213
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3848
|10 – Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice
|7
|245
|1
|0
|0
|0
|95
|0
|0
|0
|1
|349
|TOTAL
|779
|39339
|790
|705
|922
|255
|45945
|334
|110
|699
|231
|90109
Preliminary Regional Elections Results 2020
8 of 10 Regions reporting
|Region
|ANUG
|APNU+AFC
|CG
|LJP
|PPP/C
|PRP
|URP
|FUP
|TOTAL
|1 – Barima Waini
|0
|3839
|0
|145
|7996
|0
|77
|0
|12057
|2 – Pomeroon-Supenaam
|0
|7293
|217
|135
|18752
|0
|95
|0
|26492
|3 – Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
|0
|23824
|388
|0
|47890
|151
|179
|0
|72432
|4 – Demerara-Mahaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5 – Mahaica-Berbice
|0
|14475
|125
|0
|18263
|55
|60
|0
|32978
|6 – East Berbice-Corentyne
|0
|20350
|248
|0
|43220
|354
|124
|148
|64444
|7 – Cuyuni-Mazaruni
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8 – Potaro-Siparuni
|0
|2086
|0
|0
|2041
|0
|39
|0
|4166
|9 – Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo
|0
|4826
|0
|282
|7065
|0
|55
|0
|12228
|10 – Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice
|0
|19153
|187
|0
|3202
|69
|119
|0
|22730
|TOTAL
|0
|95846
|1165
|562
|148429
|629
|748
|148
|247379