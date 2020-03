A Cuyuni miner was yesterday charged with the murder of Compton Benjamin, the D’Urban St man who was stabbed to death last week at Black Water Backdam.

Emeric Joseph, 26, of Rupertee, Essequibo, was brought to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was read the charge by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

It is alleged that on February 26, at Lime Tree Road, Black Water Backdam, Cuyuni River, he murdered Benjamin. Joseph was not required to plead to the charge.