Sportsmanship

The ICC Under–19 Cricket World Cup is the tournament known for catapulting the emerging wave of new talent in the game unto the international stage. The familiar everyday names of Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith and Darren Bravo were the cream of the crop from the 2008 competition held in Malaysia, and the most recent edition of the tournament, the thirteenth, hosted by South Africa in January and February is expected to spawn another batch of talented players.

The West Indies, the 2016 Champions are still smarting after their quarter final defeat by the New Zealanders, as the Curse of the Kiwi continues. Having swept all before them to top a tough Group A, they succumbed to the plucky Kiwis, despite dominating most of the game. Chasing the Windies’ challenging total of 239, the New Zealand team found itself reeling on the ropes at 153 for 8, before Kristian Clarke (46) and Joey Field (38) shared an unbroken ninth wicket stand of 86, to take their side into the semi-finals, with two balls to spare. It was a bitter pill for the young West Indians to swallow, especially for Kirk McKenzie, whose excellent innings of 99 had appeared to set the stage for a West Indian victory. The young left-handed Jamaican’s innings included three sixes and eleven fours.

While the defending champions were still licking their wounds, India and Bangladesh played a game of cricket worthy of the occasion. In a contest of shifting fortunes, Bangladesh emerged as the new champions, as India, playing in a record seventh final, tasted defeat. It was a duel which will be remembered for having all the ingredients which make for a great game of cricket. Swings, dropped catches, fumbles. The rising Indian star, Yashasvi Jasiwal’s fabulous innings of 88 from 121 deliveries. The two collapses, as India lost seven wickets for 21 runs, and Bangladesh six for 52 runs. Rain. The DLS adjustment. Parvez Emon’s return from retirement to score a crucial 47, and Shoriful Islam’s spells of fast bowling. Bangladesh Captain Akbar Ali’s guiding innings of 43 not out to see his side home to the revised target of 170.

However, this wonderful battle for the 2020 title might be mostly remembered (unfortunately) for its sportsmanship, or more correctly, its lack of sportsmanship. The post-match fracas has left a bitter taste in the mouth of cricket fans. The teenage contestants were seen exchanging verbal expletives, as the tension which had been mounting since the second over of the match, finally boiled over. According to some reports, the two sides almost came to blows, as pushing and shoving took place.

“The ICC has heavily sanctioned three Bangladesh and two India players for breaching the governing body’s Code of Conduct. India legspinner Ravi Bishnoi, the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, was found guilty on two counts, while fast bowler Akash Singh and the Bangladesh trio of Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan were charged with violating one article of the code, ” according to an ESPN Cricinfo report

“While all five players were held guilty of breaching Article 2.21 of the ICC’s Code of Conduct, which deals with bringing the game into disrepute, Bishnoi was also found guilty of violating Article 2.5, which pertains to the use of “language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal,” the report added.

The players were also slapped with varying suspension points which will remain on their records for two years and will apply to upcoming international matches they are likely to participate in.

While both captains offered public apologies for their respective team’s behaviour, there is no excuse whatsoever for this lack of sportsmanship at this level of the game. In an invited comment on the fracas, retired Indian batsman, Sachin Tendulkar observed, “One can only make an effort to teach individuals, but then a lot depends on the character of the individual. In a crunch moment, one should be able to control certain things and not forget that the whole world is looking up to you.”

As the West Indies continues its rebuilding process, we expect that the word will be passed along to the players to take note of this unfortunate event, and it is hoped that they will conduct themselves in the expected manner when wearing the maroon cap.