Carter Center team pays courtesy call on President

President David Granger, this morning, received a courtesy call from members of the Carter Center election observer mission at the Ministry of the Presidency.

The Carter Center team included Dr. Aminata Touré, Jason Carter, Carlos Valenzuela, David Carroll, Brett Lacy and Dr. Touré Serigne Ndiaye.

The Carter Center issued its preliminary report today on the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

President Granger thanked the Carter Center for observing Guyana’s electoral process and noted that the Center has been operating in Guyana for the past 28 years, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said.

Granger was accompanied by Joseph Harmon, Raphael Trotman, Mark Kirton and Mark Archer.