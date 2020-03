Odyssey Travel Services donates scorebooks to RHTYSC —Foster says clubs who fail to respect BCB rules will not benefit

Over $300,000 worth of scorebooks were donated by Light Street-based Odyssey Travel Services to the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTYSC).

The donation was done at a simple ceremony at the company’s Georgetown office on Thursday.

According to Hilbert Foster, Chief Executive Officer/Secretary of the club, the travel agency has been a longstanding partner of the club and has remained steadfast in its support to the development of cricket in Berbice.